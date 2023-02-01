UPDATE at 1:20 p.m. CST on Feb. 1: Kenosha County jurors found Mark Jensen guilty of first degree intention homicide of his wife, Julie Jensen, who he poisoned and killed with antifreeze in 1998.

UPDATE at 1:05 p.m. CST on Feb. 1: A verdict has been reached in the retrial of Mark Jensen. Their findings will be announced on Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the retrial live below:

KENOSHA, Wis. — Members of the jury are deliberating in the retrial of Mark Jensen, who was convicted of his wife’s murder in 2008. The Pleasant Prairie man is accused of poisoning his wife with antifreeze an smothering her with a pillow in 1998.

It’s unclear when a verdict will be reached, though the trial has been ongoing for weeks. The original verdict, which deemed Jensen guilty and landed him with a life sentence, was thrown out by a federal judge in 2013 when it was argued that a letter written by Julie leading up to her death shouldn’t be admitted as concrete evidence.

The defense has presented an argument and supporting evidence that suggests Mark’s wife, Julie Jensen, was severely depressed and claimed her own life. Prosecutors argued that Mark drugged her with antifreeze and Ambien — two substances that were found in her system by toxicology reports.

However, internet search history was presented as incriminating evidence suggesting that Mark was responsible for his wife’s death. It has also been argued that Julie hinted at her husband’s homicidal tendencies to close friends, while a former co-worker testified that Mark told him about looking ways to kill his wife.

Twelve jurors are tasked with reviewing the evidence and reaching a final decision based on the multi-week case. Four alternates are being held in case of events that force any of the aforementioned jurors to be swapped out.

