It’s safe to say you know you’re in Wisconsin when you head to church on Sundays.

“You’re always going to see a lot of green and gold,” laughed pastor Mark Gungor, of Celebration Church in Green Bay. “Congregants sit in church very quiet, but when you get them in the ‘Green & Gold Cathedral’ (Lambeau Field) they’re yelling ‘Praise the Lord!'”

With a 8:30am kick-off on Sunday, pastor Gungor knows some members of his congregation may need to make a choice: Church or the Packers.

“DVR the (game) for Heaven’s Sake,” Pastor Gungor laughed. Gungor admitted it’s always tough to get high attendance at church, but he won’t let the Packers game be his cross to bear.

“It’s fine if they skip this week,” he said. “There are a lot of reasons to guilt people (for not attending church). This isn’t one of them, in my book.”