Campaigns can be multi-layered with staff members and strategists watching polls and honing candidate messages.

But with the mid-term election about a month away, two former campaign strategists suggest there will soon be one primary focus: turnout.

“Campaigns should spend every minute identifying voters and turning out those voters,” retired GOP strategist Brandon Scholz told WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin podcast. “We’ve long contended Wisconsin is a red/blue state. There is not much, if any, purple left. It shows how important turnout is.”

Evan Zeppos, a democratic strategist, had similar thoughts.

“There is still going to be a ground war,” he explained. “A lot of attention will be shifting toward turning out voters. That will be absolutely critical.”

In the podcasts below, both Zeppos and Scholz addressed voter turnout, current campaign strategy, and whether undecided voters are still out there.

Brandon Scholz, republican strategist

Evan Zeppos, democratic strategist