GREEN BAY – The Packers are heading to London to face off against the Giants Sunday and WTMJ’s Greg Matzek is right with them.

Matzek takes a stroll through the streets of London when he first gets there to get a feel for the atmosphere.

A gorgeous afternoon in London! Strolling through Hyde Park toward my hotel. Plenty of #Packers fans on the flight. pic.twitter.com/AsoOyBgRXr — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) October 6, 2022

The overnight flight he took to get there was a bit of an adventure. He documents the experience in the video below.

On the ground in #London after an overnight flight. Here’s what it looked /sounded like. #packers pic.twitter.com/QJ7Yg62TGX — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) October 6, 2022

He’s only been there for a short time but he’s already learning new things about the City.