MILWAUKEE – The Bucks fly to Abu Dhabi to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first of 2 preseason meetings this season as apart of NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

The Greek Freak in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/UIBFatCpAq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

Shooting guard Khris Middleton was notably absent from Thursday’s starting lineup still healing from the left wrist injury sustained last year. Grayson Allen replaced him. The remaining 4 are a familiar sight: Jrue Holiday, Greek Freak, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez.

Our 5 for Game 1 in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/mEFwKOHtPT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

Portis kicks things off splashing the first Bucks 3-pointer of the season.

Bobby wasting no time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1sHMB0u32 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

It didn’t take long for the 2-time MVP to follow suit, hitting a mid-range jumper for his first points of the new season.

Giannis gets his first bucket of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/97goQ2t47Y — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

Defense and three point shooting have been the Bucks identity since Coach Mike Budenholzer took over the team. Serge Ibaka and Jevon Carter display that in the clip below.

Ibaka block ➡️ Jevon three!! pic.twitter.com/I7t6jotBfe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

The Bucks fight hard but end up a bit short in their quest for victory.

A lot of offense but couldn't quite get it done. pic.twitter.com/IbkuNxc50S — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2022

Don’t worry though, the Bucks have a chance for revenge Saturday as they play the Hawks again at 11 a.m.