MILWAUKEE- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot near 41st and Meinecke on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy was shot around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made as police continue to seek unknown suspects.

2022 has been a particularly violent year for people under the age of eighteen in Milwaukee. According to MPD more than 100 kids under the age of 18 have been shot, 21 of them were killed.

On Saturday a 12-year-old boy found an unlocked gun inside of a home near 43rd Street & Green Tree Road Saturday afternoon.