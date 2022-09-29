WISCONSIN- A new AARP Wisconsin poll shows Wisconsinites over the age of 50 favor Republican candidates when it comes to Governor and US Senate.

The poll, released today, shows respondents leaned towards Tim Michels in his race for Governor over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers 50% to 47% and favored Senator Ron Johnson over his challenger Mandela Barnes 51% to 46%.

Roughly 38% of the state’s population is age fifty or older, but the age group makes up 55% of registered voters.

The AARP poll differs from the Marquette University Law School Poll released earlier this month that showed Evers with a 48% to 44% lead over Michels while Johnson held a narrow 49% to 48% lead over Barnes.

The midterm election will be held on November 8th.