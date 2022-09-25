MILWAUKEE – Three people were killed by gun violence in Milwaukee over the weekend, including a 31-year-old woman.

Police say she was killed around 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Galena. No other details surrounding her death were released.

On Friday, officers were called to the scene of a double-shooting near 8th and Atkinson. A 24-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured.

Police were also called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning near 15th and Hauser. A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the three fatal shootings.

These numbers do not include what police are calling a “suspicious death” which happened on Saturday night.

So far, police have only said that officers were called to a scene near Keefe and North Palmer around 10:40 p.m.

There have been no details released regarding the victim’s age or identity.