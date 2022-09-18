The next installment of the Packers-Bears rivalry is to take place Sunday evening. A meeting taking place since 1921 (well, except 1922 and 1982). 203 games have taken place between the two oldest teams in the National Football League.

Fans have flocked to Lambeau Field for the rivalry game since the beginning and the same can be said for this year.

WTMJ’s Jason Smith spoke to fans before the game:

Packers fans from all over here today! pic.twitter.com/JgJH6dTZPX — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 18, 2022

When asked what was the most important game of the season, one fan quickly exclaimed: “today.” Another woman said “I know that everyone is doubting us, I think that today is the comeback.”

Biggest game of the season? pic.twitter.com/zrzUajXcCT — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 18, 2022

A Bears fan said the Packers wouldn’t win the Super Bowl (surprise surprise).

I guess opposites attract! pic.twitter.com/3gQoibZAC2 — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 18, 2022

