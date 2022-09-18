US Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. I will quarantine while I continue to work remotely. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 18, 2022

Baldwin serves on several committees, including the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and the Senate Appropriations Committee. She also chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies. Just under 66 percent of Milwaukee County has received at least one dose of the COVID 19 vaccine.