MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Department of Public Works and Latinas Unidas en las Artes (LUNA) Friday announcing the Paint the Pavement program allowing artists to beautify city streets with paintings and murals.

Mayor Johnson greeting members of Latinas Unidas en las Artes (LUNA). The group played a large role in making this possible. pic.twitter.com/KL1qXw9PtH — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 9, 2022

Mayor Johnson says this endeavor is an important step in the fight for inclusion.

Mayor Johnson: “Paint the Pavement” enhances the community and builds a sense of place and purpose. pic.twitter.com/1wlI9eSzRb — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 9, 2022

LUNA is responsible for this mural located between S. 9th St. and S. 10th St. The painting is of a Latinx woman with flowers growing off of her to symbolize “growth.” Growth in the city, the community, etc.

One of the artists explains what the painting symbolizes. It’s of a face with flowers growing off of it to symbolize growth in the community. pic.twitter.com/D9JdhoZMnj — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 9, 2022

You’ll need to fill out this permit application before you pull out your paintbrush though.

For more info and guidelines about the initiative, click here.