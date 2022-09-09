MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Department of Public Works and Latinas Unidas en las Artes (LUNA) Friday announcing the Paint the Pavement program allowing artists to beautify city streets with paintings and murals.
Mayor Johnson says this endeavor is an important step in the fight for inclusion.
LUNA is responsible for this mural located between S. 9th St. and S. 10th St. The painting is of a Latinx woman with flowers growing off of her to symbolize “growth.” Growth in the city, the community, etc.
You’ll need to fill out this permit application before you pull out your paintbrush though.
For more info and guidelines about the initiative, click here.