BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Elmbrook School District announcing Thursday its education records may have been compromised.

In a letter sent to families, the district says staff’s personal information and student records were posted on the dark web prompting an FBI investigation.

Elmbrook says on Aug. 23 it spotted “unauthorized access” to a “limited” amount of data. So far, no ransom request has been made and there’s no evidence employees mishandled information.

The school district says one of its focuses is protecting staff.