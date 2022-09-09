With Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince Charles becomes KING Charles the III. Returning from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the King and Queen Consort take a walk through the many floral memorials left by the Queen’s subjects.

RUISLIP, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: The plane carrying King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at RAF Northolt from Aberdeen on September 9, 2022 in Ruislip, United Kingdom. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

RUISLIP, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave RAF Northolt after arriving from Aberdeen on September 9, 2022 in Ruislip, United Kingdom. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: The car carrying King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Buckingham Palace with the Union Flag at half mast on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III views floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort view floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III waves to the public after viewing floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)