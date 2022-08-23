Following a packed, vocal meeting Monday night, the Wauwatosa School Board voted 6-1 in favor of a new curriculum surrounding sex education in its schools.

Proponents say the new curriculum promotes diversity and inclusion. Opponents say it’s a step too far and sexualizes young children.

In an FAQ document available on the district’s website, research is cited that suggests children who know the correct name for their genitalia are less likely to be sexually abused, are more likely to report sexual abuse if it happens, and have a higher self-esteem. In the new curriculum, students as young as five would be taught about these body parts.

One strong opponent, Moms For Liberty, a national organization that opposes critical race theory and this type of sex education being taught in public schools, expressed their concern to the Wauwatosa School Board.

“My greatest concern is that comprehensive sex education is an assault on the health and innocence of children,” said Scarlett Johnson, chair of the Ozaukee County chapter of Moms For Liberty. “Kids are shown graphic images of genitalia and asked to label them in co-ed classrooms.”

An interview request for Wauwatosa Superintendent Demond Means was declined.

