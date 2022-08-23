MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee’s longest running craft breweries is entering its final days of taproom service.

Milwaukee Brewing Co. took to its Twitter page today to announce that the final day of taproom service will be on Tuesday, August 30th, and that a new brewery has purchased the facility 1128 N. Ninth Street. The statement did not identify the purchaser by name.

"We want to send out a very heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our patrons that have enjoyed our tours and taproom over the years. It has been an honor to serve you and this city." pic.twitter.com/aCHG1m98qG — Milwaukee Brewing Co (@MKEbrewco) August 23, 2022

“We want to send out a very heartfelt thank you to all of you that have enjoyed our tours and taproom over the years,” the brewery said in a statement. “You might have learned something about innovative brewing, sustainable manufacturing or Milwaukee’s amazing beer history while sampling fresh beer brewed with a passion.”

According to our partner’s at the Milwaukee Business Journal, founder Jim McCabe opened MKE Brewing in 1997 and opened the Milwaukee Ale House in the 3rd Ward that same year. The Ale House announced it was closing earlier this month.

