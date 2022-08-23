KENOSHA- A former Kenosha Police officer is facing sexual assault and misconduct charges.

Kenosha PD says 27-year-old Joshua Sylvester was fired for violating the department’s policies and procedures and is accused of committing crimes while on the job. Sylvester had worked as a probationary officer with the department for the past year.

According to a criminal complaint, Sylvester is accused of sexually assaulting a 34 year old woman while conducting an OWI investigation. After she was taken to the hospital for striking a tree in her car she told hospital staff at Aurora that she was assaulted.

Sylvester has been charged with second degree sexual assault & misconduct in public office. He was in court Tuesday where he had a $15,000 bond set.

In a statement following the court hearing, Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larson confirmed that Sylvester was fired and said the police department is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s investigation.

Sylvester is due back in court on September 1st.