A 34-year-old Grafton man is dead following a two vehicle crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-43 near Hwy 60, authorities said Wednesday.

The man was driving a Ford Focus when he rear-ended the semi early Wednesday morning, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident shut down the southbound lanes of I-43 for over four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.