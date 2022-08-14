MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident took place near Buffum and Clark Street around 10:30pm.

A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

MPD continues to search for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.