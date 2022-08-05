MILWAUKEE- For the second presidential election cycle in a row Milwaukee will host one of the major party’s national conventions.

The Republican National Committee today voting on Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention. This will be the first RNC for Milwaukee and the second major nominating convention for the city in four years.

I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention!



Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 5, 2022

“This gives us the opportunity to do what we weren’t when the 2020 DNC was cut short,” VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith told WTMJ from Chicago. “We can show what a wonderful city Milwaukee is and we get to show it to the world.”

Williams-Smith is in Chicago along with a handful of other state and local dignitaries.

Just in: Former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus with first reaction to unanimous voice vote to bring 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/djifjnJ7He — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) August 5, 2022

Dates for the convention have yet to be locked in but it will likely be in July or August of 2024.

