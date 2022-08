Former President Donald Trump will make his presence felt at a political rally in Waukesha for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Friday.

Trump will headline that rally for Michels at 7 with other guest speakers kicking off the event at 4. This is the first time president Trump has visited Wisconsin since he was president.

Our partners at the Journal Sentinel explain how his attendance in Wisconsin and endorsement for Tim Michels could shake up the race for Wisconsin Governor.