MILWAUKEE – Nashville no longer in the race for the 2024 Republican National Convention, clearing the way for Milwaukee to serve as the host city.

The Nashville Metro Council voted Tuesday night against the RNC coming to Music City; 10 in favor, 22 against and 3 abstaining. With the RNC Committee looking to finalize their host city by Friday, the 40-member, Democratic-majority council cited “high risk of violence” as a reason why they rejected the move, according to The Tennessean.

The RNC selection committee back in June let it be known that they wanted Milwaukee to host the event. Visit Milwaukee estimates about 45,000 visitors and a $200 million economic boost for the city. Milwaukee expected a large impact from hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention before the pandemic forced it to run virtually.

“In just four years’ time, two of the largest and most visible global events have put Milwaukee on the top of their list,” Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith told Milwaukee Business Journal after the RNC selection committee recommended Milwaukee. “It is no surprise the RNC chose Milwaukee. Our city offers world-class amenities alongside top-tier venues and unmatched hospitality, making us well equipped to welcome tens of thousands of visitors.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the frame agreement for bringing the convention here on June 1 after the Milwaukee Common Council passed it 13-0.