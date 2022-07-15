MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee is one step closer to hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention after a pivotal vote Friday by the RNC’s site selection committee.

“It is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process. A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks,” said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters in a statement.

The committee narrowed their choices down to two cities, Nashville and Milwaukee earlier this year. The Republican National Committee will meet in Chicago from August 2nd-5th to make the final decision.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says while he doesn’t agree with everything the Republican Party stands for, he understands the value it will bring to the city.

“I want Milwaukee to hold a prominent position as a convention city. This is about future conventions and future business, Johnson said.

Milwaukee Business Journal Editor in Chief Mark Kass joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Friday to discuss the benefits of bringing the RNC to Milwaukee.

Waukesha County Executive and Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Paul Farrow also joined the show and spoke in favor of the convention and his excitement about bringing his party’s marquee event to Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.