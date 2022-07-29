MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mikayia Jefferson-Lewis was last seen near Long Island Drive and Custer on July 20. She’s been described as an African American female standing 5 foot 2 inches tall and 110 pound with brown hair. Mikayia was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, black jeans and white crocs.

Police say she’s not considered a critical missing person.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242.