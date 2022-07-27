I am not going to turn this into a conversation where I take a side on certain political topics that we seemingly fight over perpetually.

Please, people in charge of the Hoan Bridge, don’t weigh in on divisive topics. Don’t light the bridge a color that supports one partisan issue over another. Don’t do it.

When my daugters were younger, we bought light bulbs to help fund the “Light The Hoan” initiative. I did it so when they drove around Milwaukee and saw it lit up green for St. Patrick’s Day or red, white, and blue for Independence Day, they could feel a sense of pride in their home city.

And now I have the people who run the bridge, who already have my money for the light, turning it a color to back a political statement they’re choosing to make.

On June 22, they lit the bridge pink. Why? It represented Planned Parenthood. They lit it pink to honor Planned Parenthood after the Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal right to abortion.

There are so few things in our world that are not divisive. Why does the Hoan Bridge have to be divisive now?

Just stick with lighting it red and green at Christmas, orange at Halloween, and red, white, and blue on the 4th of July.

Please don’t weigh in on the things that weigh us all down.