Molson Coors Beverage is out as the primary beer sponsorship for Fiserv Forum as the Miller Lite and Coors Light producer was unable to reach a new sponsorship deal, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Anheuser-Busch will have a major inroad into one of the states biggest sponsorship opportunities and the lucrative beer sales that go with it. This means, Miller Lite and other Molson products will not be sold at Fiserv and instead will be replaced by Budweiser and Bud Light. Details have not been shared over why Chicago-based-brewers Molson Coors were unable to re-negotiate their deal with Fiserv.

Anheuser-Busch has yet to comment on the partnership but a public announcement is expected next week.