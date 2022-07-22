As multiple events take place across the state, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that those who have plans in the evening should definitely take the possibility of severe weather into account.

The chance for t’storms increases after 6pm and those storms will be severe. We are now under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for southern WI with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. According to Gotter, the potential of a tornado is also possible in some areas.

You can hear the whole interview below:

