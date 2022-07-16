Starting today there is a new number to call if you are experiencing a mental health emergency. Dialing 9-8-8 will now reroute you to the national suicide prevention hotline. The once 11-digit national suicide prevention hotline number (1-800-273-8255) will remain in service as well.

“You know when someone is in crisis and somebody is thinking about ending their life. Its hard to think about ‘whats the number i need to dial?'” said Barb Bigalke, founder and executive director for the Center for Suicide Awareness.

The change comes after massive pushes from suicide prevention advocate groups to provide more mental health resources to those in need. Barb says, shortening the number will make a noticeable impact in how we start to address the issue of mental health in America.

“We have to break the stigma that there is some kind of shame or weakness about reaching out for help. We all have days were we struggle.” said Bigalke. “no one has ever said ‘boy i have enough resources, it’s okay.’ so adding 9-8-8 is just another resource for that time when they have lost hope,”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now live! If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health or substance use-related crisis, call or text 988, or chat https://t.co/EiVLtZjvdX #988Lifeline pic.twitter.com/vEr4gKfy5k — Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D. (@SAMHSA_Leader) July 16, 2022

Bigalke says the younger generations are being affected the most by the recent increase in mental health issues, with LGBTQIA+ youth nearly 4 times more likely to commit suicide than their peers. She says this is due to the lack of mental health support systems in that community.

If you or a loved one is struggling with their mental health, the City of Milwaukee offers free programs and clinics for those in need.