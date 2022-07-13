MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson announcing his nominees for the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

Johnson’s recommending Menomonee Falls Fire Chief Gerard Washington and retired Milwaukee Police Lieutenant Ruben A. Burgos for the 2 vacant positions on the board.

A graduate of Upper Iowa University with a certificate from the U.S. Army War College, Washington spent 25 years with the Milwaukee Fire Department as a firefighter and assistant chief before becoming the fire chief at the Menomonee Falls Fire Department.

Burgos has 30 years of experience as a police officer and Lieutenant in Milwaukee before retiring. The former military intelligence officer currently works as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee teaching Criminal Justice.