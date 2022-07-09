MILWAUKEE- Three people in their twenties are in police custody after a 9-month-old died on Friday night.

Milwaukee Police say the boy was the victim of abuse. They were called to a home near 3rd and Orchard on the city’s south side to investigate a possible child abuse case on Wednesday.

Once on scene police observed the boy with unspecified injuries and he was conveyed to a hospital for treatment. According to police the boy died in the hospital around 7:20 Friday night.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Charges are expected in the coming days.