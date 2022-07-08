MILWAUKEE- A 42-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old boy was shot and severely injured while in her care.

A criminal complaint says Shelly R. Baublit is charged with one felony count of neglecting a child after her soon took her gun and shot a 3-year-old boy she was watching at her home near 52nd and North on July 2nd.

Detectives say they spoke to the boy’s mother, who said she was out with a friend while her aunt, identified as Baublit, watched her children.

According to the complaint, Baublit called the woman and screamed “I’m so scared” and hung up. The mother then says Baublit then called her back and told her that her son had been shot.

At the time of the incident, the criminal complaint says the 3-year-old was alone in the home with several other children after Baublit left the house to get food. One of the children, identified as Baublit’s son, got a hold of her gun and shot the boy.

After undergoing surgery, the boy told a CPS worker that the six year old shot him.

If convicted, Baublit faces a maximum of 12-and-a-half years in prison and a $25,000 fine. She has a preliminary hearing on July 25th.