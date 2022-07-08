MILWAUKEE- The Brewers are planning to honor the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured in the Highland Park mass shooting on Monday.

Cooper Roberts was one of the more than 40 people injured, or killed, when police say Robert Crimo opened fire on parade attendees Monday morning. Roberts was struck by gunfire and his family says he is now paralyzed from the waist down. As of Friday morning he was off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

The team is hanging a #22 jersey with ‘ROBERTS’ stitched into the nameplate in their dugout for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. pic.twitter.com/Szc0kVc7pp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

Roberts family says the boy is a Brewers mega-fan and that they’ve been in contact with the team since the shooting on the 4th of July. Roberts twin brother Luke was also injured in the shooting. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

In addition to hanging a jersey in the dugout, the team also gave both boys a ‘City Connect’ jersey signed by the team and ESPN reports Christian Yelich recorded a video to be shared with the family.

The Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field tonight.