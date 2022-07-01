The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching and there’s a ton to do in Milwaukee to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list, separated by county, of firework celebrations and parades happening in Milwaukee and in its surrounding cities this weekend.
Milwaukee County
*All Milwaukee County events take place on July 4th, except for Downtown Milwaukee’s Lakefront fireworks which will be on July 3rd instead starting at 9:30 p.m.
Alcott Park
Where: 3751 S. 97th St.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Enderis Playfield
Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.
Parade: 8:30 a.m.
Gordon Park
Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Humboldt Park
Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave.
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Jackson Park
Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.
Parade: 8:30 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Kletzsch Park
Where: 6560 N. Milwaukee River Pkwy.
Parade: 10 a.m.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Lake Park
Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Lincoln Park
Where: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Mitchell Park
Where: 2600 W. Pierce St.
Parades: 9 a.m.
- National Ave. & 4th St.
- Mitchell St, & 23rd St.
- Scott St. & 30th St.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Noyes Park
Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Washington Park
Where: N. 40th St. & W. Galena St.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Wilson Park
Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Milwaukee Mile
Where: 640 S 84th St.
Fireworks: 8:30 p.m.
Hart Park- Wauwatosa
Where: 7300 W Chestnut St.
Parade: 9 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Greendale
Where: 6801 Southway
Parade: 9:30 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Sheridan Park
Where: 4800 S. Lake Dr.
Parade: 12 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Lions Legend Park
Where: Loomis Road and Drexel Ave.
Parade: 11:00 a.m.
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Konkel Park
Where: 5151 West Layton Ave.
Parade:12:15 p.m.
Atwater Park
Where: 4000 N Lake Dr.
Parade: 3 p.m.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Brown Deer Village Park
Where: 4800 W Green Book Dr.
Fireworks: Dusk
Hales Corners Park
Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd.
Parade: 4 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.