The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching and there’s a ton to do in Milwaukee to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list, separated by county, of firework celebrations and parades happening in Milwaukee and in its surrounding cities this weekend.

Milwaukee County

*All Milwaukee County events take place on July 4th, except for Downtown Milwaukee’s Lakefront fireworks which will be on July 3rd instead starting at 9:30 p.m.

Alcott Park

Where: 3751 S. 97th St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Enderis Playfield

Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.

Parade: 8:30 a.m.

Gordon Park

Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Humboldt Park

Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Jackson Park

Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.

Parade: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Kletzsch Park

Where: 6560 N. Milwaukee River Pkwy.

Parade: 10 a.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Lake Park

Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Lincoln Park

Where: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Mitchell Park

Where: 2600 W. Pierce St.

Parades: 9 a.m.

National Ave. & 4th St.

Mitchell St, & 23rd St.

Scott St. & 30th St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Noyes Park

Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Washington Park

Where: N. 40th St. & W. Galena St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Wilson Park

Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Milwaukee Mile

Where: 640 S 84th St.

Fireworks: 8:30 p.m.

Hart Park- Wauwatosa

Where: 7300 W Chestnut St.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Greendale

Where: 6801 Southway

Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Sheridan Park

Where: 4800 S. Lake Dr.

Parade: 12 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Lions Legend Park

Where: Loomis Road and Drexel Ave.

Parade: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Konkel Park

Where: 5151 West Layton Ave.

Parade:12:15 p.m.

Atwater Park

Where: 4000 N Lake Dr.

Parade: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Brown Deer Village Park

Where: 4800 W Green Book Dr.

Fireworks: Dusk

Hales Corners Park

Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd.

Parade: 4 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.