Let the festivities begin! With July 4th right around the corner, here’s list of Milwaukee celebrations taking place this weekend and what to expect at them.

All Milwaukee County events take place on July 4th, except for Downtown Milwaukee’s Lakefront fireworks which will be on July 3rd starting at 9:30 p.m.

Alcott Park

Where: 3751 S. 97th St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Ice cream and flags will get handed out starting at 10:30 a.m. Kids will be able to participate in arts and craft starting at that time as well ending at 11 a.m. Games for kids, teens and adults will be available from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Enderis Playfield

Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.

Parade: 8:30 a.m.

The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and will start with a flag ceremony followed by music, games, crafts and contests; including Americana Singalong. The Milwaukee Fire Department water cannon demonstration begins at 11:15 a.m.

Gordon Park

Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd

Parade: 11 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and will include local entertainement from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Humboldt Park

Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

You can look forward to contests, music and entertainment if you plan on visiting Humboldt Park’s parade. A children’s decorated vehicle contest, Donut & Donut Hole eating contest, a talent show among other events are all expected to happen.

Jackson Park

Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.

Parade: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Ice cream, a flag raising ceremony, a poster contest and a Doll Buggy, Coaster, Bike & Trike contest are a few things to expect at Jackson Park’s parade. There’ll even be awards presented to the winners of the contests.

Lake Park

Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

There’ll be games, ice cream and a talent show that welcomes all ages. The talent contest starts at 12 p.m.

Lincoln Park

Where: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

No parade, only fireworks.

Mitchell Park

Where: 2600 W. Pierce St.

Parades: 9 a.m.

National Ave. & 4th St.

Mitchell St, & 23rd St.

Scott St. & 30th St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

A few school parades will be held at three different locations. The flag will be raised at 10 a.m. followed by contests, music and games for children and adults. Music starts at 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Noyes Park

Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

The flag raising ceremony starts at 10:45 a.m. and will be followed with a welcome message from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

Washington Park

Where: N. 40th St. & W. Galena St.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

No parade, only fireworks.

Wilson Park

Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Daytime activities include bounce houses, games bike decorating contest and a special performance by The Milwaukee Flyers.

Hart Park- Wauwatosa

Where: 7300 W Chestnut St.

Parade: 9 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Bring your decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters, etc. and you’ll have chance to take home some prizes. You’ll need to bring one non-perishable food to register your vehicle. Face painting, ice cream and balloon twisting will all be available to enjoy.

Greendale

Where: 6801 Southway

Parade: 9:15 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

The day kicks off with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at Village Hall at 8:45 a.m. followed by the march at 9:15 a.m. All kid participants under 16 will get free ice cream.

Sheridan Park in Cudahy

Where: 4800 S. Lake Dr.

Parade: 12 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

There’ll be an opening ceremony, performances by various cheer teams, musical acts and a dance showcase before the fireworks pop off at 9:15 p.m.

Lions Legend Park in Franklin

Where: Loomis Road and Drexel Ave.

Parade: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

The Children’s Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and the main parade starts at 11 a.m. Kids will be able to decorate their bikes, wagons and strollers in white, red and blue. Motorized vehicle are not permitted.

Konkel Park, Greenfield

Where: 5151 West Layton Ave.

Parade: 12:15 p.m.

Families will be able to decorate their bike as well as enjoy a show from the House of Harley-Davidson‘s Milwaukee HOG Chapter.

Brown Deer Village Park

Where: 4800 W Green Book Dr.

Fireworks: Dusk

A cornhole tournament, beer tent, food trucks, bingo and more should be expected at Brown Deer park this 4th.

Hales Corners Park

Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd.

Parade: 4 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Before ‘The Big Parade’ marches on at 4 p.m., a Firecracker Four Run will proceed it starting at 8 a.m. After that, Whitnall Middle School’s choir will sing the national anthem followed by a car show and the children’s parade at 9 a.m.