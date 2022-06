The Milwaukee Bucks selected MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

A 21-year-old from Washington, Beauchamp spent the 2021-22 season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Scouting reports indicate that the 6-foot-6 Beauchamp is a versatile player, with ability to defend multiple positions. He also boasts a 7-foot wingspan.

The Bucks did not hold a second-round draft pick.