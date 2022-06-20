WAUKESHA – The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in December of 2021, will remain in Waukesha County.

Judge Jennifer Dorow issuing the decision on Monday to dismiss motions to move the October 2022 trial to a different county or bring in jurors from a different county.

“Knowledge is not enough to strike a juror for cause,” Judge Dorow said in court on Monday.

“Given the facts presented in this case, the relevant statutes, constitutional provisions and case law, it is clear to this Court that a change in venue is not required.”

Lawyers for Brooks also said on Monday that they are changing their client’s plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”

Judge Dorow accepted the plea change and said that a competency evaluation will be ordered.