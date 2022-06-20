Around 5,000 We Energies customers in total went a portion of the day without power during one of the hottest day’s of the year.

We Energies confirming two major power outages being dealt with in southeast Wisconsin, “We have about 1,700 customers out in the Menomonee Falls area due to a dump truck accident that pulled down some power lines. The other outage is in the Cudahy area and it is affecting about 2,200 customers. We are still in investigating the cause,” said We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns.

We Energies says they understand how frustrating it is to be without service and are working tirelessly to restore power in those areas.

The current number of customers without power at this time is just under 1,700. You can find the full We Energies outage map here