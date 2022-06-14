MILWAUKEE- Fire fighters, police officers, and a dive team are all back on Milwaukee’s south side today, resuming their search for a child and two men who have been missing since they were swept into a storm drain during Monday’s thunderstorm.

First responders called off the search Monday night after deeming the conditions too treacherous.

Fire fighters say they believe an 11 year old fell into the ditch and two men, ages 34 and 37, jumped in to rescue the child when all three were swept away.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims at this time,” MFD Captain Eric Pfeiffer said Monday. “Keep in mind that this is still a search operation and our work will continue until the victims are located.”

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area near 27th and Loomis as they continue their search but are asking anyone with information about the victims to come forward.