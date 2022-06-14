MILWAUKEE- Another grim milestone reached when it comes to violence in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed near 81st and Villard Monday night. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s the 100th homicide they’ve been called to since January 1st.

This is the 100th homicide of the year. https://t.co/tN09tiZhzQ — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 14, 2022

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police tell us they are searching for a known suspect.

According to the Journal Sentinel’s homicide tracker, Milwaukee County is outpacing last year’s record homicide rate by more than a dozen. Data shows criminal charges have been filed in less than half of all cases.