MAUSTON- An apparent politically motivated hit carried out at the home of a former Judge in Juneau County.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles descended on the home of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer this morning after a shooting was reported.

A source close to the investigation tells WTMJ’s John Mercure the 56-year-old suspect was part of a militia and he had with him a hit list that included the names of several elected officials including Governor Tony Evers.

When asked if they were notified of the apparent threat, the Governor’s Office said they do not comment on specific threats or the governor’s security detail.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the Department of Justice received a call around 6:30 this morning notifying law enforcement of an armed person and two shots fired inside of a home in the Township of New Lisbon. The caller had exited the home and contacted police from a nearby home.

Following a failed attempt to negotiate with a person inside the home, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence and located the homeowner, a 68 year old man deceased. A 56 year old man, identified as the suspect, was located in the basement with an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. He was alive and has since been transported to a hospital.

“We believe this was a targeted incident,” Kaul said. “Because it’s an ongoing investigation we’re not going to go into the details of the information that’s available but so far the information that’s been gathered indicates it was a targeted and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases.”

The Attorney General said they have no reason to believe there’s an ongoing threat to the public.