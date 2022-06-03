Last season, three of the six Major League teams leading their respective division on June 1st went on to win their division.

Three days into June of 2022 and the Brewers own a three-game lead over the Cardinals.

Of course, it’s the Cardinals. It’s always the Cardinals.

The team that just never seems to go away, the Cardinals have surged into second place in the division and are the only threat in the division to the Brewers quest at winning the NL Central.

Brewers fans need no reminders for how the Cardinals have dashed previous championship dreams.

There was the World Series in 1982. How about 2011 when the Wild Card Cards knocked off the division-winning Brewers in 6-games to advance to – and eventually win – the World Series.

The Brewers and Cardinals face each other eleven times before the end of the regular season.

After eight meetings this season, each team has four wins and four losses.

Feared? No.

Capable? Yes.

Always in the way? Absolutely.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.