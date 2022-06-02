UPDATE: Danielle has been found safe, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Danielle Noble..

Noble was last seen in the 5300 block of N. Teutonia Ave. on June 1st, 2022, at approximately 09:00 p.m.

Noble is described as a black female, 4’0″, 140lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black bonnet, black jeans, and red sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.