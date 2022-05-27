GREENFIELD- A 34-year-old man from Muskego is charged with striking, and injuring a teenage boy on Saturday night.

Police say Walter Grebe was behind the wheel of a car that struck 16-year-old Trevor Le-Morrison Saturday night near the intersection of Loomis and Edgerton. Le-Morrison was transported to Children’s Wisconsin where he’s in serious but stable condition.

According to a police report, Grebe was traveling eastbound on Loomis road when he struck the teen and kept driving. His car was found by police detectives at Potawatomi Casino.