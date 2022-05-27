The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to be their next head coach, sources told ESPN.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Lakers star Lebron James tweeted out of excitement Friday evening.

Ham will be a first-time head coach as Frank Vogel’s replacement. Vogel was fired in April after the team went 33-49 and missed the playoffs this season. Sources say the Lakers had a formal interview with Ham on Thursday and offered him the four-year coaching deal on Friday.

Ham has served as a Bucks assistant since 2018 and has worked under Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer since 2013