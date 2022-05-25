MADISON- Roughly eight hours after cancelling an event in Milwaukee today, Governor Evers spoke for the first time regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In his 5-minute long address Evers spoke from behind a podium and about his time as a teacher and as a father of three children.

“Because today, we’re not talking about politics. We’re not thinking about politics,” he said.

Today, I’m thinking about all the kids who watched the news and woke up scared to go to school—a place that should be a sanctuary where they should always feel safe. I’m thinking of the parents and loved ones who cried in their cars, dropping their kids off at school this morning, praying they’d be home for dinner. I’m thinking today of all the educators, school staff, and administrators who went to work afraid but still showed up to support our kids and console their fears and grief while trying to quell their own. I’m thinking of all the people who’ve survived gun violence and were promised “never again” only to watch these tragedies happen over and over.

He also took to task members of the state Republican party, which gaveled in and gaveled out of a special session in October of 2019 in which the Governor wanted to discuss implementing stricter gun laws and universal background checks.

“I still refuse to believe that when our kids are murdered in their desk at school that there is any party line that’s not worth crossing, that there is any price too high to pay, that there is any cross we shouldn’t be willing to bear to make sure it never happens to any other kid again,” he added.

You can watch his entire address below.