For new mothers, breastfeeding may seem more appealing given the baby formula shortage crisis in the U.S. currently.

Regardless of the availability status of baby formula, experts recommend mothers try to breastfeed their children given the many benefits. Pediatrician and lactation consultant, Dr. Jenny Thomas, told Wisconsin’s Morning News hosts that new moms should breastfeed whenever possible. “Breastfeeding is really important for both mom and baby.” Dr. Thomas said “It has lots of benefits for baby in terms of infection protection and optimum brain growth, but it’s also really important for mom with long-term health benefits for her as well.”

It is much harder to begin breastfeeding later as opposed to earlier, hence the importance of attempting earlier in the process. For mothers unsure of where to start or who may struggle with breastfeeding, Dr. Thomas emphasized that new mothers are not alone in their breastfeeding journeys. Dr. Thomas said “I feel like there are army’s of people that are out there who really want to help new moms be successful at breastfeeding.”

Mothers can reach out to their primary care doctors and to resources within their own communities for help. Lactation consultants and lactation support groups are among others resources new mothers can reach out to for help. Additionally, working with hospitals that offer lactation support may benefit new mothers as well.