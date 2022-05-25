The Brewers beat the Padres last night.

Giannis was named to another All-NBA Team.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t show up at OTA’s.

Who cares?

Sports don’t matter this morning.

20 families are waking up changed forever after another horrific and senseless tragedy in Texas.

Parents across our country are getting their kids ready for school this morning, helplessly trying to explain what the hell is going on.

Teachers are driving into work afraid.

I know.

I can’t count the teachers in my family on one hand.

We’re all, at most, 12 days removed from gun violence effecting our lives after the chaos in downtown Milwaukee two weeks ago.

I don’t have a perfect answer, but doing nothing certainly ain’t it.

Sports bring us together in moments celebration and triumph.

Moments of tragedy need to bring us together, too.

Those moments are happening far too often.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.