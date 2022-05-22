The Brewers were looking for the sweep of the Washington Nationals.

Saying they didn’t is an understatement.

Washington generated 14 hits into 8 runs and easily handled the Brewers 8-2 in front of a packed American Family Field in Milwaukee Sunday. 6 of those runs came in the top of the 4th inning.

Freddy Peralta took the loss giving up 5 earned runs in 3 innings pitched when he exited the game with what the Brewers are calling “shoulder tightness.” The Brewers say he will be staying in Milwaukee to start the upcoming road trip.

Tyrone Taylor had a home run in the bottom of the 5th off Aaron Sanchez. Kolten Wong reached home after a RBI single by Andrew McCutchen to give the Brewers their second run.

The Brewers went 4-2 in their 6 game homestand against the Braves and Nationals. They travel to San Diego Monday as they start an 11 game road trip. Adrian Hauser will start for the Crew.