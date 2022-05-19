President Joe Biden welcomed the leaders of Finland and Sweden to the White House Thursday, expressing his support for the country’s intention to join NATO.

“It’s very big,” said Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI). “Both of them are highly competent militaries already.”

The Scandinavian countries are looking to join NATO as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Geographically, this enhances our ability to project power not only throughout Eastern Europe but up into the Arctic,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher. “If this happens it would be a massive geopolitical shift.”

