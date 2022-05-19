Whistling Straights, Hazeltine, Oakland Hills, Medinah.

Four of the greatest golf courses in the United States. All past host sites of the PGA Championship.

The likelihood one of these venues sees another PGA Championship is slim.

The PGA Championship used to be the final major of the year for the world’s best golfers. Starting in 2019, the event moved to the month of May, effectively eliminating the possibility of the event returning to courses in upper midwest states.

The PGA and Kohler have collaborated on three Championship events since 2004. Each of the events was conducted in the month of July. July in Wisconsin is wonderful. May? Well…it depends.

Despite Herb Kohler’s outstanding relationship with the PGA, Whistling Straits, one of the premier golf courses in the world, will likely be shut out of hosting future major events…because of the weather?

That would be a shame.

