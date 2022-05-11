UPDATE @ 12:00 P.M. – All lanes of I-94 West are open once again.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – For the second time in three hours, a full freeway shutdown is in effect on a Milwaukee interstate.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says someone was shot along I-94 Westbound near Hawley Road.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-94 W at Hawley Rd, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. That subject is being treated at an area hospital as of this writing and all traffic diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continues. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022

You can get the latest traffic information by clicking here.

This comes after a wrong-way driver caused a freeway shutdown along I-43/94 Southbound near Chase Avenue.

Two people were killed in that incident.