UPDATE @ 12:00 P.M. – All lanes of I-94 West are open once again.
ORIGINAL STORY
MILWAUKEE – For the second time in three hours, a full freeway shutdown is in effect on a Milwaukee interstate.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says someone was shot along I-94 Westbound near Hawley Road.
INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-94 W at Hawley Rd, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. That subject is being treated at an area hospital as of this writing and all traffic diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continues.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022
This comes after a wrong-way driver caused a freeway shutdown along I-43/94 Southbound near Chase Avenue.
Two people were killed in that incident.